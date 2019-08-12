WWE SummerSlam is widely considered the second biggest event of the year for WWE, with only WrestleMania bigger.

This year’s event included several title matches, the return of WWE Hall of Fame stars Trish Stratus and Bill Goldberg, and a match with Kevin Owens’ career on the line.

Before the main show started, there were three Kickoff Matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulac def. Oney Lorcan (***)

Buddy Murphy def. Apollo Crews by DQ when Rowan attacked Murphy (**)

WWE Women’s Tag Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The IIconics (**)

Here is a look at the WWE SummerSlam 2019 recap, results, and grades.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

The show opened with the WWE Raw women’s title on the line. This match was set up when Natalya won a number one contenders match and then the two babyfaces got personal with each other.

Natalya played the role of the heel coming into the match even though this was in Canada, so Natalya should be the babyface. The two women ended up fighting a submission match.

The match went just over 12 minutes and Natalya had Lynch locked in the sharpshooter, but Lynch made it to the ropes. Natalya tried a second one and Lynch reversed into the Disarmer for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch (***)

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

This match was supposed to be Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz, but Dolph Ziggler has been talking smack about legends, including Goldberg. That made Miz shocking Dolph with a contract with Goldberg’s name on it so great.

Ziggler hit two superkicks and then Goldberg speared him. He hit the Jackhammer and won. Ziggler told Goldberg he didn’t have the balls to fight him ao Goldberg came out and hit another spear.

Goldberg left and Ziggler then said that Goldberg had no balls again so Goldberg came back out again. He knocked the mic away from Ziggler, picked him up, and then pretended Dolph wasn’t worth the time before he hit a running spear.

Winner: Goldberg (***)

WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

AJ Styles had the members of The OC with him in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As expected, the two guys worked great together. There wasn’t as much interference as many expected with the OC at ringside.

The story was AJ Styles working the leg of Ricochet and once he saw a weakness went for the calf crusher. Despite that, Ricochet had the never say die attitude he is known for.

The interference finally came at the end and it was enough to distract Ricochet enough to allow Styles to hold onto his title.

Another impressive match in the AJ Styles/Ricochet rivalry. I mean "impressive" is all you can expect when these two square off. The way that their matches flow are so smooth. It's going to be hard to top what we just watched.#WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QoXVU66awc — SE News Co. (@SENewsCo_) August 12, 2019

After the match, The OC attacked and hit the Magic Killer to prove they are dicks.

Winner: AJ Styles (*** 1/2)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Ember Moon

Ember Moon won the title match against Bayley and the two-faced the same problems that Natalya and Becky Lynch faced since both were babyfaces.

This ended up being more one-upmanship than one playing good and the other playing bad.

The match saw both women giving it their all and going strong against each other. The end came when Moon went for the Eclipse but Bayley reversed it and hit the Bayley to Belly from the top and got the win.

Winner: Bayley (** 1/2)

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

This match had the stipulation that if Kevin Owens lost, he had to quit WWE. He tried to get McMahon to put his job on the line as well, but he refused so Owens had everything to lose here.

The match started out badly since McMahon introduced Elias as the special ring enforcer in the match.

Elias kept distracting Shane, who was trying early to get a cheap win with a count-out, but Owens kept beating the count back in.

Kevin Owens was tempted to use a chair but fought the urge. KO hit the senton on Shane and then hit the frog splash but Elias pulled out the referee.

KO then took out Elias and accidentally took out the regular official as well. Owens then murdered Elias with a chair.

Owens then handed the chair to the official, kicked Shane in the balls, and then Kick*Wham*Stunner and KO got the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens (***)

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

This was Trish Stratus’ final match of her career. Last year, Stratus came back and worked a tag team match but this was her first singles match in years. And her last.

This was a way for Charlotte to beat one of the best of all-time in WWE women’s wrestling action. The question was whether or not Trish Stratus could still put on a good match.

Amazingly, Stratus and Charlotte went for 16 minutes, the longest match on the show thus far.

Just a reminder that Trish Stratus is 43 years old pulling out moves like this! #WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/oOdLllgI0F — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) August 12, 2019

Trish lost, as she should have, but she looked better than anyone could have expected. Honestly, Stratus was never what the new women are but she was always fun to watch and this match saw her really give it her all.

Trish Stratus sold well throughout the match and Charlotte knows how to lead great matches. Charlotte won with her Figure Eight.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (***)

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston was on the verge of the main event scene a decade ago when he feuded with Randy Orton and The Viper used his stroke to end Kofi’s push.

This was a chance for Kingston to prove he belongs at the top while Orton still claims Kofi is not deserving of the main event spot.

This is SummerSlam. There needs to be winners in these matches and that is the big downfall to this specific match. Neither man won.

The two men started fighting outside of the ring and Orton taunted Kofi in front of his children. The referee counted out both men.

Now, this did lead to an amazing post-match scene when Kofi started berating the hell out of Orton with a kendo stick. Kofi left Orton out in the middle of the ring after the match.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (***)

Finn Balor vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

This was Bray Wyatt’s first match back after a long absence and his reintroduction as The Fiend on Firefly Fun House.

This was also one of Finn Balor’s final matches before he is scheduled to take a hiatus from WWE. This needed to be a way to really push Wyatt back to the top of WWE.

Bray Wyatt has a new entrance. Instead of carrying a lantern to the ring like he used to, he carried a severed head lantern. It was straight out of a horror movie and was amazing. His music was also changed up in a more metal style.

Finn Balor, who uses the Demon entrance, looked freaked out while fans chanted “holy sh*t.”

And, yes, Bray Wyatt wrestled with the Slipknot-styled horror mask on. The fans all chanted “Yowie Wowie” which had to make Wyatt feel good. This was one hell of a reinvention for Bray.

Wyatt did that neck snap thing that people in movies kill each other with. The fans: “Bray’s gonna kill you.”

Bray Wyatt was also playing up his split personality and hearing voices during the match as well. Bray went for Sister Abigail, but Finn fought back until Balor got the Mandible Claw on Balor and pinned him after three minutes.

That is how you bring Bray Wyatt back as a true threat. When the lights went out and came back on, Wyatt disappeared.

The fans: “That was awesome.”

Winner: Bray Wyatt (*** 1/2)

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins won the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania after kicking him in the nuts. Brock Lesnar won the title back by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and killing him.

A big complaint was that Rollins couldn’t win without cheating, so what will happen here? Rollins was beaten badly for two weeks in a row by Lesnar and Rollins is coming in hurt.

This match wasn’t one where Lesnar just dominated. While Brock got the early advantage, Rollins was able to use his athletic ability to get out of Brock’s belly to back suplex attempts.

Brock even hit the F5 but was too tired to go for the pin with Rollins hitting a pair of Curb Stomps and knees early in the match. The fans were really into this and that is important for Rollins’ future as a champion.

Honestly, this was the best match Brock Lesnar has wrestled since he took on Daniel Bryan. This was a real fight and is what Lesnar should have been doing his entire title reigns.

Seth Rollins put Brock Lesnar on the table outside the ring and then hit a flying bodysplash from the top buckle through the table, which really started to weaken Brock.

The Beast Slayer. Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion 🙌 (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/kneeuiyKl2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2019

Lesnar kicked out of the Curb Stomp after this. Rollins went for another Curb Stomp but Brock caught him and set up for the F5. Rollins slipped out, hit a superkick and then the Curb Stomp, and he pinned Brock Lesnar.

Anyone who complained about how Rollins beat Lesnar last time has no complaints here because this was a clean win and Seth Rollins best title win to date.

Winner: Seth Rollins (****)