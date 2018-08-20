WWE SummerSlam 2018 recap: Roman Reigns gets a title shot, Becky Lynch and AJ Styles snaps, and more than one WWE title changes hands

The WWE offered their second biggest pay-per-view event of the year on Sunday night with SummerSlam 2018. With most of the major titles on the line, here is a look at the results of all the matches and a look at what it means for the WWE.

Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega vs. Rusev and Lana

The first match on the pre-show saw Rusev and his wife Lana battle Andrade “Cien” Almas and his manager Zelina Vega. The match was decent, but the addition of the women dragged it down somewhat and it was Vega who pinned Lana in end the match.

It is sad to see what the WWE is doing with Rusev, as he deserves so much more.

Winners: Almas and Vega by pinfall (2 Stars)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

WWE 205 Live has been the best weekly television show when it comes to in-ring wrestling action, so this match had a lot to live up to. Sadly, being a pay-per-view, the booking team tamed it down some but it was still good since the two men involved are fantastic wrestlers.

Drew Gulak had a great story and could have won but the fact that he was a heel who was told his lackeys had to stay in the back doomed him and Alexander won in a decent match.

Winner: Cedric Alexander by pinfall (3.5 stars)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The B-Team vs. The Revival

The WWE Monday Night Raw tag team titles are on the line on the preshow. The B-Team, which has finally stopped looking like a complete joke is taking on the best technical tag team on the roster in The Revival.

That meant that The B-Team would win the match in six minutes when miscommunication by The Revival allowed Curtis Axel to pick up the fluke win — sending the B-Team back to lucky wins.

Winners: The B-Team by pinfall (2 stars)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins have put on simply fantastic matches in this feud. Recently, Drew McIntyre kept getting involved so Rollins brought back Shield teammate Dean Ambrose to even the odds in this match and watch his back.

This was the first match on the main pay-per-view show and was meant to be the match that ignited the crowd. For some reason, it took most of the match (which lasted 22 minutes)_ to get the crowd excited about anything.

Rollins and Ziggler busted their butts and eventually won over the crowd. Ambrose ended up taking out McIntyre on the floor, allowing Rollins to hit the Black Out for the win and the title.

Winner and New Champion: Seth Rollins (3.5 stars)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgen Brothers vs. New Day

The Bludgen Brothers have dominated everyone that they have fought — including Daniel Bryan and Kane. This title reign started with them pretty much squashing The Usos (who are not at SummerSlam 2018 at all) and New Day. The Usos got lots of chances to win it back and couldn’t.

Now, New Day gets another chance. This was probably the first tough match that the Bludgen Brothers have fought since winning the titles, as Big E and Xavier Woods gave them their all. It concluded when the Bludgen Brothers started to get overwhelmed and used their mallet on Big E to take the DQ loss — which means they are still the champions.

Winners by Disqualification: The New Day (3 stars)

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

If Braun Strowman loses this match in any way — including disqualification or by count out, Kevin Owens gets the Money in the Bank briefcase. There was never any worries.

Braun Strowman started off attacking Kevin Owens. Owens kept trying to run away but Braun gave chase. He then destroyed Owens, including a devastating chokeslam on the ramp. Braun threw Owens back into the ring, hit the powerslam, and won the match in under two minutes.

Winner: Braun Strowman (3 stars)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

This SummerSlam 2018 match was supposed to be between Carmella and Becky Lynch, but Charlotte Flair returned to action and was able to get into the match. This didn’t make Becky happy, but the two are friends so she put up with it.

The match ended up being one of Carmella’s best performances as champion — which is sad since she lost her title in this match. It was Becky Lynch who was running wild at the end and had the disarmer on Carmella when Charlotte snuck in and hit the Natural Selection on Lynch to win.

After the match, Lynch hugged Charlotte to congratulate her and then attacked her friend and completely destroyed Charlotte. The fans all sided with Lynch, chanted that Charlotte deserved it and chanted Becky’s name — even though it was clear the WWE wanted Becky to be the bad guy here.

Winner and New Champion: Charlotte (2 stars)



WWE World Championship: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

This is a match between two friends who had some five-star matches against each other in TNA Impact Wrestling. However, the WWE made it personal when Samoa Joe started bringing Styles’ wife into the situation, accusing Styles of being a selfish and bad husband.

This SummerSlam 2018 match was great — the two men just destroying each other and turning in a main event caliber performance. They fought for over 22 minutes and the match ended when Samoa Joe got a mic and told Styles’ wife — who was in attendance — that he would be his new daddy.

AJ Styles went nuts and started beating on Samoa Joe outside the ring with a steel chair and ended up losing by disqualification. It was an interesting choice since Joe goaded Styles into the attack and didn’t win the title as a result.

Winner: Samoa Joe (4.5 stars)

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

This is the biggest match since Daniel Bryan returned from retirement. It all started last year when The Miz was insulting Bryan continuously, knowing that there was nothing that DB could do about it. Now that Bryan is back, he can finally get revenge on The Miz.

This was another long match and paid off on the hatred that Bryan has for The Miz. He was able to get a modicum of revenge on The Miz by finally getting a chance to beat him up. However, The Miz got some brass knuckles from Maryse and hit Bryan with it to win.

This did two things.

It proved Daniel Bryan right — The Miz can’t win without cheating. It also proved The Miz right — he can beat Daniel Bryan because his style might be better for the WWE. It also will continue their feud because The Miz won the match.

Winner: The Miz (4 stars)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Finn Balor — for the first time in over a year — returned as The Demon, with the amazing entrance and awesome body paint. It makes no sense because this isn’t an important match and is just part of a feud.

Plus — Finn Balor came in against the much larger opponent, kicked his butt clearly, and won in under two minutes with the Double Stomp. Balor’s entrance was almost longer than the match.

Winner: Finn Balor (2 stars)

WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is getting the chance here to win back his United States Championship. The problem is that Hardy is clearly working hurt and this match followed two amazing Match of the Night contenders and the arrival of The Demon.

These two had no chance of winning the crowd back over. They fought for about 10 minutes and Nakamura won with the Kinshasa.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura (2 stars)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has been a fantastic heel champion, but it looks like Ronda Rousey’s time is here. The match started with Bliss running away every time that Rousey looked like she was ready to fight.

Ronda Rousey — by the way — is a star.

She finally sat down in the middle of the ring and closed her eyes to dare Alexa Bliss to attack her. Bliss attacked from behind and Rousey slams her down. Rousey slams her again, hits some big strikes and just knocks Bliss around like she is nothing, before locking in the armbar and winning by submission.

Winner and New Champion: Ronda Rousey (3 stars)

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman was expected to show up with his Money in the Bank briefcase and it was a mistake. Roman Reigns attacked early and beat up Brock Lesnar — similar to how Goldberg won the title before.

It didn’t work and Brock Lesnar fought back. However, Lesnar decided he was going to go out and beat up Braun Strowman. This distraction allowed Roman Reigns to hit a spear on Lesnar and win the title in six minutes.

Braun Strowman was laid out so he couldn’t cash in on Roman Reigns so he is still the Money in the Bank briefcase holder and Roman left SummerSlam 2018 as the new WWE Universal Champion.

Winner and New Champion: Roman Reigns (2 stars)