WWE spoilers: Three more WWE superstars move back to NXT

At WWE NXT TakeOver 25, former NXT superstar Tyler Breeze moved from the main roster back to NXT and battled Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship.

When asked about the move, Triple H said in a Facebook Live chat that Breeze moving back to NXT was a “lateral move” and that NXT is just as important as Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live in today’s WWE.

It wasn’t calling him up or sending him down. It was him going to a place where he can do his thing as good as anyone else in the world,” Triple H stated (via Wrestling Inc). “I think they both earned each other’s respect and realized that this is the place to be.”

That was proved to be true because Breeze got the chance to do what he does best — wrestle — after working in comedy gimmicks for his entire Raw and SmackDown tenure.

Tyler Breeze wasn’t the only person to see this as a positive change in their careers and three more stars returned to NXT at the recent television tapings.

Spoilers follow.

First up, Apollo Crews made his NXT return and ended up wrestling Japanese superstar KUSHIDA. While Crews lost the match, which was par for course in his Raw tenure, he had a chance to show that he is still a great in-ring wrestler.

Up next, a masked man attacked Matt Riddle and destroyed him in the sneak attack. That masked man was Killian Dain.

Fans might remember that Dain was part of Sanity in NXT but when they moved up to SmackDown Live, nothing was ever done with them and they went months at a time without ever appearing on television.

Sanity is now broken up, with Eric Young on Raw (sometimes), Alexander Wolfe in NXT UK, Nikki Cross in an angle with Alexa Bliss and now Dain has returned to NXT and looks to be starting a feud with Riddle.

The Beast Of Belfast returns to destroy Bro pic.twitter.com/4TdSmr5fzt — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 13, 2019

Finally, it looks like Fandango is back from his injury. Tyler Breeze was wrestling Jaxson Ryker and after pinning him found himself on the wrong end of a beatdown by The Forgotten Sons.

Fandango made his NXT return to save his tag team partner and it looks like Breezango and The Forgotten Sons might be prepping for a feud.

One just hopes NXT will let Breeze and Fandango be great wrestlers and leave their gimmicks behind.

These NXT TV tapings will play out over the next month and a half, leading to the next major NXT TakeOver event in August.