WWE spoilers: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman match might have surprising conclusion, what does this mean for The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

WWE holds their Clash of Champions pay-per-view tonight and one of the top matches sees Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship.

This is a big match that has two storylines behind it.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at WWE Clash of Champions

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are the current Raw tag team champions and will defend their titles against the new tag team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

However, that is just one of two matches the two men are involved in as Strowman will challenge for the WWE Universal Championship, trying to take it from Seth Rollins tonight.

WrestleVotes has a report today that indicates that there are “serious” discussions backstage about taking the title off Seth Rollins tonight, meaning Braun Strowman could get his first world title reign.

Hearing there’s been discussions – serious ones – about taking the title off Seth Rollins tonight. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

The original plans were for Seth Rollins to hold the Universal title longterm, but if these rumors are true, it sounds like WWE is ready to move on, for now, and give Strowman a chance to carry the load.

There is a big problem here. If Braun Strowman remains a babyface, his size makes a run as world champion problematic because if a babyface world champion is never an underdog, it eliminates a strong storyline and damages that wrestler’s title run.

However, if Strowman turns heel tonight and becomes a monster heel champion, that could provide some great story possibilities on building up babyfaces to chase after the new champion.

There is also the rumor that this will not be the main event at WWE Clash of Champions.

What about The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

Interestingly, there were advertisements that Bray Wyatt would be getting a Universal title shot at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October.

The advertising claims that he will face either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman for the title. There was even a video promo with Seth Rollins cutting a promo about facing Bray Wyatt.

If Braun Strowman wins the title, WWE could still have The Fiend Bray Wyatt battle Seth Rollins, but with no title on the line. It is a way to pull a swerve against the fans because it really is too early for The Fiend to move to the Universal title, and if he loses, it ruins his impressive build.

Could Bray Wyatt help Braun Strowman win and have the Monster Among Men turn heel and side with his original manager?

WWE Clash of Champions airs on 7/6c on WWE Network.