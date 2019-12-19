WWE spoilers: Samoa Joe return set in motion at Raw pre-tapings

WWE taped two episodes of Monday Night Raw this past week. The first aired live, as regularly scheduled. The second will air next Monday so WWE superstars can spend time with their families over Christmas week.

While that usually means nothing major happens on the show, this time around a huge event occurred.

Samoa Joe set up his return to the ring on the Monday Night Raw that will air next week.

Fans who watched Monday Night Raw last week heard Samoa Joe on commentary talking about how amazing the Authors of Pain (AOP) are and how people need to worry about Seth Rollins.

Joe made it clear that Rollins was a false prophet, promising he is there for the locker room but is actually only there for himself. Joe said the locker room needs to get smart here and beware of Rollins.

That was nice foreshadowing what happens on Monday Night Raw next week.

This past week, Seth Rollins challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship for next week. That match took place and Mysterio retained the title when he won by disqualification after AOP attacked him.

They battled up the ramp to where the Raw announcer’s table sits. As usual, when the battle moves there, the plan was to put Mysterio through the announcer’s table.

However, Samoa Joe stood his ground and wouldn’t move.

As a result, AOP turned their attention on Samoa Joe and beat him down. The two big men then put Joe through the announcer’s table while Seth Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on Mysterio on the stage.

#RAW 12/23 Scoop #21 Match ends in DQ after AOP interfere. AOP go to put Rey thru announce table but Samoa Joe doesn’t move. AOP beat up Joe and put him thru announce table. Seth Curb Stomps Rey. That’s Raw. pic.twitter.com/NVEprV7VFu — TonyPizzaGuy (@TonyPizzaGuy) December 17, 2019

This means that Rollins has Curb Stomped Kevin Owens on the concrete and Rey Mysterio on the stage, possibly taking out both men.

Samoa Joe, who has been recovering from a thumb injury suffered in September, had been working as a commentator but it looks like he is cleared and ready to return to WWE.

His first feud looks like it will now be against Seth Rollins.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Mondays on USA Network at 8/7c.