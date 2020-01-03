WWE spoilers: Huge star possibly making return to SmackDown on Fox tonight

On WWE Backstage last month, WWE announced they have signed John Morrison to return to the company. While this spoils the surprise of his eventual return, WWE might hope to kick off 2020 in style tonight on SmackDown.

According to Wrestling Inc, John Morrison is in Memphis, Tennessee tonight and that is where SmackDown is taking place on Fox.

The show, which airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, could finally see the return of The Shaman of Sexy to WWE after a nine-year absence.

John Morrison has actually made his first WWE appearance by showing up on the YouTube talk show, The Bump, where he took shots at his former tag team partner The Miz and Monday Night Raw superstar Seth Rollins.

“I feel like [Seth Rollins] is a guy who’s been drinking a lot of his own Kool-Aid, if you know what I mean. Sometimes you shouldn’t be drinking that much of your own Kool-Aid,” Morrison said. “I think he’s a Build-A-Bear Superstar, he’s a combination of a lot of guys.”

Morrison also said that WWE fans — especially those who don’t follow other wrestling promotions, might be surprised when he returns.

“I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised with what I’m coming back with,” Morrison said. “In all the time I’ve been away, I’ve leveled up my skillset, basically. I’ve been doing a lot of movies and part of what I was doing in movies is, I really wanted to integrate pro wrestling and parkour, the stuff that I’m best at, into the acting design of these things.”

While he was gone from WWE, John Morrison started making some movies and then went on to wrestle for Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo and Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact. He also went to Mexico and worked for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Morrison won the top title in Lucha Underground, as well as the Gift of the Gods Championship and Trios Championship. He won the Impact Wrestling world title and the AAA Mega Championship.

Now, he returns to WWE where he is a five-time tag team champion, three-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time ECW World Champion.

WWE SmackDown airs on Fridays at 8/7c on Fox.