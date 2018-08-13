WWE Spoilers: Huge name returning to Monday Night Raw tonight

There is a huge name that will return to the WWE tonight on Monday Night Raw after months on the shelf with an injury.

The Wrap reports that Dean Ambrose will make his WWE return on Raw tonight. The Lunatic Fringe will likely end up playing a part in the storyline between Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins.

He tore his tricep late in 2017 and had to have surgery to repair the injury. Ambrose was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center working out and preparing for his WWE return.

Before his injury, the WWE was in the middle of a huge Shield reunion. The injury to Ambrose ended that and shifted Roman Reigns back into the Universal title scene while Rollins settled into the mid-card and fought for the IC title.

Per PWInsider. Dean Ambrose's WWE return is imminent. pic.twitter.com/qAoXhwltTB — PWM (@ProWrestlingMag) August 6, 2018

Rollins and Ambrose were working as a tag team during the Shield reunion.

Rollins became the IC champion and defended it until losing the belt to Ziggler. Since that time, Ziggler has used his tag team partner Drew McIntyre to help him every step of the way.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Rollins said he could wrestle Ziggler and McIntyre if he found a tag team partner.

Roman Reigns offered to be that partner but Stephanie McMahon called and rejected the offer, ordering Reigns to pull out of the match or lose his title shot with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

As a result, Seth Rollins fought in a handicap match and lost to Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The most likely scenario tonight is that Rollins gets attacked during tonight’s announced contract signing and Dean Ambrose is a surprise arrival, returning just one week before SummerSlam and evening the odds.

The Wrap does report that it is “unclear” if he will take part in SummerSlam on Sunday night. There are already 13 matches booked for the huge WWE pay-per-view event.

