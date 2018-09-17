WWE spoilers: Brock Lesnar seen walking around backstage at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view

The WWE is holding their Hell in a Cell pay-per-view tonight and there is a huge surprising name in attendance at the show.

In a monster surprise, PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar is backstage and was seen walking around before Hell in a Cell started.

This is a huge surprise.

Lesnar has not been seen since he lost his WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018 last month. It is also a surprise since Lesnar was rarely in attendance at any show he was not booked to appear on when he was the champion.

Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear at Hell in a Cell, but if he is backstage and no one is even trying to hide the fact that he is there, it seems almost assured that he is there for a reason.

There are two thought processes involved here.

The first is that Brock Lesnar will be involved in Hell in a Cell in some manner. The most obvious is in the main event angle as Roman Reigns is defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The WWE is rumored to not want to take the title off Roman Reigns but also doesn’t want to hurt Braun Strowman with a clean loss, so interference by Lesnar could help both of those ideas.

The second idea is that Brock Lesnar might be there to work on his next deal with the WWE. With the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view taking place in San Antonio — that is unlikely as Brock lives in the wilderness of Canada.

Nia Jax is also backstage at Hell in a Cell according to PWInsider and might be there to interfere in the Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss match.