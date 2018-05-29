WWE SmackDown spoilers: Two superstars to battle for first time in 12 years

WWE SmackDown Live takes place on Tuesday night in North Carolina and a dream match will take place. In some fun SmackDown Live spoilers, three matches are planned for tonight’s show already.

To determine the final SmackDown Live entrant in the June Money in the Bank pay-per-view ladder match, WWE reports that Daniel Bryan will fight Samoa Joe on the show. This is a huge match and one that many fans thought would never happen.

Daniel Bryan was forced to retire from the WWE due to numerous concussions over his career a few years back. However, Bryan wanted to return to the ring and underwent alternative treatments. With his WWE contract expiring this year, the WWE gave him more tests and realized that the alternative therapies worked and allowed Bryan to return to active competition.

Before Bryan made his debut in the WWE, he was one of the biggest indie stars in the world and possibly greatest wrestler to come out of Ring of Honor (although CM Punk might argue against that). However, the man who held the record for the longest reigning Ring of Honor champion of all time was Samoa Joe, and the two had legendary battles in the company before Joe moved on to Impact Wrestling.

On SmackDown Live tonight, wrestling fans will finally see these two legendary stars wrestling in the WWE for the first time.

I’ve slayed this dragon before. #SmackDown — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 29, 2018

Also on tap for tonight is Shinsuke Nakamura battling “The Perfect Ten” Tye Dillinger. Nakamura has a world title match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, and this is a massive test for the underutilized Dillinger.

Also in action is the popular three-man faction New Day. With only one of them getting into the Money in the Bank ladder match, they battle The Miz and The Bar in a six-man match on the show.

WWE SmackDown Live airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST.