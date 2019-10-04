WWE SmackDown on FOX: The Rock returns for opening segment with Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin

Staples Center in Los Angeles was electrified as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped usher in a new era for WWE SmackDown on FOX. The former champion-turned-actor came out for the opening segment which also involved “The Man” Becky Lynch and King Corbin.

Here’s what went down as The Rock helped kick things off for the first-ever SmackDown episode on FOX.

What happened with The Rock on SmackDown FOX?

Initially, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came out to the ring to get the fans fired up for the historic episode of SmackDown. Becky mentioned how she’d smashed through glass ceilings and made some history of her own, so it made sense she should help kick things off for the historic show. However, King Corbin soon came out to interrupt, telling Becky that he should be the one to lead the way for SmackDown on FOX.

Before Becky could reply, The Rock’s theme music hit and Stales Center went wild as Rock made his return to the show he helped create. From there, Rock and Lynch proceeded to dress down Corbin, insulting him and even getting the fans to chant “S-T-D” as Corbin’s new nickname, which Rock told him stood for “Super Tough Guy.” The joke was on Corbin.

Of course, it all ended with Becky and The Rock trading punches on Corbin and ultimately Rock laying the SmackDown on King Corbin. That sent the fans into a frenzy as Rock and Lynch raised their arms up for the opening segment.

From there, Becky Lynch would compete in the first-ever match on the first-ever SmackDown on FOX. She and Charlotte Flair would team up to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks in a tag team match involving all four of the original Horsewomen. Becky and Charlotte captured the victory with Flair forcing Bayley to tap out to the Figure Eight.

Becky will be back in action this Sunday when she defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Viewers can watch episodes of SmackDown on FOX every Friday at 8/7c.