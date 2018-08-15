WWE SmackDown Live results and grades: AJ Styles responds to Samoa Joe, Charlotte and Becky Lynch team up, SummerSlam go-home show

With just days to go before WWE holds their second biggest pay-per-view of the year in SummerSlam, the stars of SmackDown Live get one last chance to sell their matches to the fans.

Here is a look at the WWE SmackDown Live results and grades for the go-home show to SummerSlam.

The Ladies Open the Show

The show opened with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and WWE SmackDown Live women’s champion Carmella coming to the ring. These women will battle in a three-way match for the women’s title at SummerSlam.

Becky admitted she didn’t want Charlotte in the match but said that Flair deserves it. Carmella tried to stir the pot between the two friends and this led to a tag team match to open the show.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (2 Stars)

This match actually got some decent time, checking in at just over 10 minutes with a commercial break in the middle. Interestingly, Lynch spent almost the entire second half of the match in the ring and even when she missed the tag at the end, got the win by submission.

They are showing that Becky Lynch can win without Charlotte’s help and this is leading to the two women ready to battle each other almost as much as battling the champion, Carmella.

Bludgen Brothers win a squash match (No Stars)

The tag team champion Bludgen Brothers are up next and fought two local indie guys and destroyed them. There was no bell and this was just a massacre. It was a perfect squash match to show how dominant the champions are.

New Day beat Sanity (3 Stars)

Sanity debuted a short time ago and had a lot of excitement coming up to the main roster from NXT. Now, they are just another team. New Day battle the Bludgen Brothers at SummerSlam, so they needed to win — but why continue to devalue Sanity to do so?

This was a six-man match and went 11 minutes. New Day won by pinning the monster, Killian Dain.

Andrade “Cien” Almas beat Aiden English (2 Stars)

Aiden English was trying to make up for his mishaps in the past few weeks when his friend Rusev and Rusev’s wife Lana were battling Almas and Zelina Vega. Instead, he was destroyed by Almas and pinned in just over one minute.

After the match, Almas and Zelina talked crap about Rusev and Lana, which brought out the Bulgarian and his wife, who said that they will win at SummerSlam because it falls on Rusev Day.

Jeff Hardy beat Shelton Benjamin (2 Stars)

Shelton Benjamin has been drifting along since he left tag team action, and while he can still put on great matches, the WWE has no idea what to do with him. Here, Jeff Hardy pinned him in four minutes.

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura ran in for the attack but Jeff Hardy fought back to defend himself while Randy Orton watched them.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz

This was an interesting way to sell the huge Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz match. The men were not on the show but instead, the WWE showed video packages detailing the decade-long feud between the two men. It was a spectacular set of video packages and did more to sell their match than another in-ring confrontation could have.

AJ Styles Main Event Promo

AJ Styles comes out to end SmackDown Live and there will be a promo segment to end the show heading into SummerSlam, rather than a match.

Styles talks about competing all over the world for 20 years before making it to the WWE. Styles said that Samoa Joe knows how to get to him, attacking him from behind and then insulting his family. However, Styles said that he spoke to his wife and he can keep his cool and not let Joe take him off his game.

Samoa Joe showed up with a piece of paper. On the paper, Joe read a fan letter that said that Styles used to be a favorite but not anymore.

The fan said that Styles doesn’t care about his family and never did and will do anything to remain away from them, on the road with the WWE.

The letter was signed: “my sincerest gratitude, Wendy Styles” — AJ Styles’ wife’s name. And that just made this feud very personal.

WWE Smackdown airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.