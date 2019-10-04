WWE SmackDown live premiere on Fox: Kevin Dunn and Michael Cole reveal what to expect tonight

WWE SmackDown premieres tonight on Fox. This is the first time in decades that WWE has aired on network television.

With the big premiere, WWE has a lot of changes planned as well. As previously mentioned when Monday Night Raw changed things up this week, WWE wants the two shows to look very different.

Here is what you can expect from SmackDown on Fox tonight.

WWE SmackDown on Fox changes

Kevin Dunn, the longtime producer of WWE television talked to the New York Post about the changes coming to SmackDown when it debuts on Fox tonight.

According to Dunn, there will be similar changes from Monday Night Raw, with the return of pyro and a brand-new set. Also on tap is a new commentating team, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves serving as a two-man announce team.

Renee Young, who worked with both men on Monday Night Raw before the move, will serve in various roles on SmackDown tonight, but not as a commentator.

Here are other changes, according to Kevin Dunn.

Fox wants SmackDown to look more “cinematic.” Thet will have a super slow-motion camera to replay the finishing moves — although that could be bad if the move is not one that looks impactful when slowed down.

Dunn said that Fox is working closely with WWE to give SmackDown a cinematic feel “that wrestling can have” with a “new way of presenting that.”

In a podcast interview, Michael Cole talked about when fans can really expect to see the differences between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown on Fox outside of the cosmetic changes.

Michael Cole said that it’ll be after the draft that we see the creative differences between Raw and SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2GkOAoVTcQ — frank (@TheNextBlGThing) October 4, 2019

In the interview, he said that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are very different creatively and once the next draft takes place next week — the two shows will be completely separate from one another and the changes will become very clear creatively.

WWE SmackDown on Fox preview

Tonight, the biggest match on SmackDown on Fox will see Kofi Kingston putting his WWE Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar.

Shane McMahon will battle Kevin Owens in a ladder match where the loser is fired.

The Four Horsewomen will battle as Becky Lynch will team up with Charlotte Flair to battle Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Roman Reigns will take on Erick Rowan in a grudge match.

Finally, The Rock and Undertaker will both show up for the SmackDown on Fox premiere.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

WWE SmackDown on Fox premieres tonight at 8/7c on Fox.