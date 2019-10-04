WWE SmackDown FOX results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship, Cain Velazquez attacks

It was a historic night for WWE as they presented their first-ever episode of SmackDown on FOX. It brought a huge main event match as Kofi Kingston would put his WWE Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar.

The Beast made quick work of his opponent, and then a new challenger showed up in the form of MMA star Cain Velazquez.

Brock defeats Kofi Kingston for WWE Championship

There was plenty of build-up toward the big main event on SmackDown, but it went down in quick fashion. After the entrances and ring introductions, Brock grabbed Kofi and hit him with an F5, leaving him down and out on the mat. After the three count, Lesnar was announced as the new WWE Champion, winning the belt in a matter of seconds.

That brings Kofi Kingston’s first-ever WWE Championship reign to a conclusion after 180 days. The reaction from fans was mostly disappointment on Twitter, as they felt he deserved a better conclusion for his title reign. Kingston first captured the title back at WrestleMania 35 with a win over Daniel Bryan.

For Brock Lesnar, it’s his fifth title reign and first since he held the title back in 2014. He’ll look to lead SmackDown on FOX going forward and it appears they’ve already lined up an interesting first opponent for him once Kofi gets his rematch.

Rey Mysterio brings MMA star Cain Velazquez out

The first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX came to a dramatic conclusion. Soon after Brock had captured the WWE Championship, Rey Mysterio’s music started and his entrance theme displayed up on stage. Rey arrived out on the stage, but it wasn’t with his son, it was with former UFC star Cain Velazquez!

Velazquez took off his shirt and proceeded down the ramp to get into the ring as Lesnar stared at him the entire way. The two have crossed paths before within mixed martial arts. Once in the ring, Cain pounced on the brand new WWE Champion, pummeling him with rights and lefts.

The attack would cause The Beast to actually retreat from the ring, something that is rarely if ever seen from Lesnar. On the ramp, Heyman handed him his newly-won WWE Championship belt and Lesnar would tease going to get in the ring but didn’t.

The first SmackDown episode on Fox concluded with Lesnar and Heyman up at the top of the stage and Cain Velazquez staring out from the ring with Mysterio.

Viewers can watch new episodes of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox every Friday at 8/7c.