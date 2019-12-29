WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley sets new record

A few months ago, WWE fans saw Bayley turn heel for the first time in her career. It included re-aligning with Sasha Banks and also winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair.

As of this weekend, that new mean side of Bayley achieved a new record as the WWE SmackDown Champion.

Bayley sets record, comments on the new milestone

Just this weekend, Bayley broke the record for the longest days combined to hold the SmackDown Women’s Champion, according to WWE. They posted an announcement to their website regarding Bayley’s milestone saying:

The formerly Huggable One is now the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, amassing 217 days as of Dec. 27 between her two runs at the top of the blue brand to surpass Becky Lynch’s previous mark of 216 days

Bayley took to her Twitter page to retweet their congratulations with more of her heel persona saying, “The Consistent Role Model.”

THE CONSISTENT ROLE MODEL https://t.co/mxGHNYugsT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 28, 2019

Bayley is currently in her second reign as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. Her first reign started with Money in the Bank back in May when she won the MITB match and later cashed in on Charlotte.

That first reign lasted 140 days until Charlotte ended it at Hell in a Cell PPV this past October.

Bayley regained the championship five days later on Friday Night SmackDown as part of her new heel turn. That heel turn included arriving with a shorter hair cut, destroying her Bayley Buddies inflatable tube men on stage, and viciously attacking Charlotte.

Just this past Friday on SmackDown, she competed with Sasha Banks in tag team action. The former women’s tag team champions defeated the team of Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

Bayley passes previous record holder Becky Lynch. Becky had three reigns with the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for a combined 216 days as champ.

Charlotte Flair holds the record for the single longest reign as champion with 146 recognized days back in 2017.

Bayley has also been a Raw Women’s Champion once during her career. She held that belt for a reign of 76 days back in 2017.

In addition, she and Sasha held the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Their team, known as The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, were the first official champions and held the titles for 48 days before losing to the IIconics.