WWE signs New Day and Street Profits to five-year contract extensions

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE Backstage continues to be where the company shares its news when it comes to signings. Remember, this was the show that revealed that John Morrison returned to WWE even though he has yet to make his debut.

Tonight on WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin revealed several stars who have signed new contracts to remain with the company — extending their deals.

The wrestlers that WWE Backstage revealed were re-signed to contract extensions include Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston signed a new five-year contract extension to remain with WWE. Not only that, but Big E Langston and Xavier Woods also signed new five-year deals at the same time, all taking the same pay for their extensions.

The Street Profits also agreed to new deals to remain with WWE under new multi-year deals.

Booker T said that all five of the wrestlers deserved the deals, but he felt that it was strange that New Day all took the same money because he would have always looked out for himself.

Christian said that the tag team that has held down the tag team division for years and the future of the tag team division are all locked up.

New Day joined forces in 2014. Since that time, these three wrestlers have won seven tag team titles. They were five-time SmackDown tag team champions and won the Raw tag team titles twice.

Not only that, but New Day has held the Raw tag team titles longer than any other team at 533 days. Their 483-day title reign from 2015-2016 was the longest in WWE history, beating Demolition’s old record.

Kofi Kingston also won the WWE Championship while part of New Day and at one time he was champion while Big E and Xavier Woods were champions.

As for the Street Profits, they are former NXT Tag Team Champions and also held the Evolve tag team titles when they took a hiatus from NXT. They are now on Monday Night Raw.

WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday nights at 11/10c on FS1.