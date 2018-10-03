WWE rumors: WWE planning traditional Survivor Series match with high stakes for Monday Night Raw

The WWE has been holding more and more traditional Survivor Series matches during its November pay-per-view and this year is no different.

While the past few years have seen Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live battle in these traditional Survivor Series matches, this year is rumored to not deal with any brand battles.

Instead, WrestleVotes reported that the main traditional match that is planned right now concerns wrestlers on Monday Night Raw battling one another.

WWE Raw traditional Survivor Series match

Instead of having the Raw vs. SmackDown Live match, there looks to be a match with the control of WWE Monday Night Raw on the line.

According to the WWE rumors, it will be Team Kurt Angle vs. Team Baron Corbin and whichever team wins will get control of WWE Monday Night Raw as the general manager.

Looking at the past few weeks of WWE action, there is a good chance that Kevin Owens, Elias Samson and the Authors of Pain will be on Team Corbin, along with the Constable himself.

On the other side of the ring, expect Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to be at least two of the men to join up with Kurt Angle for the match.

The WWE Survivor Series rumors

This is one rumored match at the Survivor Series.

Looking at the various storylines, there are other matches that remain a possibility.

  • AJ Styles vs. The Miz or Daniel Bryan
  • The Shield vs. The War Dogs
  • The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (rumored)
  • Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Nov. 18.

