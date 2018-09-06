WWE rumors: WWE legend thinks that Shawn Michaels return might happen after Monday Night Raw promo

The WWE had one of the best promos in years on Monday Night Raw this week, and it should come as no surprise that it was between two legendary stars.

While the wrestlers today are sent out with memorized scripts to recite in their promos, the old school wrestlers could go out and wing it. Two of the best were on Monday Night Raw this week in The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

However, when the promo ended between the two WWE legends, the WWE Universe might have come away with the wrong idea. Even a former member of Michaels’ own faction DX has some thoughts about where that promo might lead.

Sean Waltman was on his podcast X-Pac 1,2,360 this week and talked about the promo. As Waltman said, Michaels kills it every time he gets a mic in the ring, but he also called it the best promo he has heard from The Undertaker.

To catch fans up, Michaels came out and said that everyone was wrong, and he believes that Triple H will beat The Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Australia because Triple H has more in the tank than Undertaker. That brought out The Undertaker.

When Undertaker got into the ring, he said that Michaels only picked Triple H because he is still mad that Undertaker took away the thing he loved the most – his wrestling career.

Undertaker beat Shawn Michaels in a match at WrestleMania XXVI in a match that forced HBK to retire after the loss.

Michaels then responded that he stayed retired – unlike every other wrestler who comes back in a year or two. He said he did it because of respect for the WWE and for The Undertaker.

Undertaker responded that Michaels did not stay retired for respect. He stayed retired because if he came back, Undertaker would put him down again – just like he will do to Triple H.

Undertaker then left the ring and Shawn Michaels sold it perfectly.

According to Waltman, the seeds have now been planted (per Wrestling Inc).

“I loved it. I’m pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I’m pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs. Shawn [match]. Whether it’s a singles [match] or some kind of a tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted.”

The problem is that this is not a match that most fans want.

Shawn Michaels gets a lot of respect for staying retired and being a man of his word. Besides, if Shawn returned, fans have mentioned wanting to see him in the ring against guys like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or Samoa Joe – not a 53-year-old Undertaker that has problems moving around the ring.

Waltman disagrees with that sentiment.

“Shawn going out there with A.J. or somebody, I think that the expectations of that match [would be too high],” Waltman said. “It’s easier for [Michaels and Taker] to go out there and have a match. They can tell a story, there’s so much history. There’s just so many reasons why it’s better for them to do that.”