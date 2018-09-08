WWE rumors: WWE interested in signing two major stars from All In pay-per-view

A lot of people wondered what the WWE thought of the All In pay-per-view event that took place last weekend in Chicago.

The event sold out, with over 11,000 fans in attendance, and made over $1 million in pay-per-view and streaming buys. It was a monster success and even included a surprise appearance by one of the WWE’s biggest stars in Chris Jericho – although the WWE had no idea he was showing up there.

Now, as the word spreads about the quality of the All In event, there are rumors that the WWE wants to sign two of the stars that appeared at the show.

While most of the talk and WWE rumors recently have surrounded The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – these rumors are about two very different stars.

Sports Illustrated reports that the WWE wants to sign Pentagon Jr. and his brother Fenix to contracts.

This also comes on the heels of the news that Rey Mysterio – who also appeared at All In – is waiting for the WWE to officially call him for his return to the company. Mysterio appeared in the main event and teamed with Fenix.

For fans unfamiliar with Fenix and Pentagon Jr., the two were major stars in Mexico and both were part of the early seasons of Lucha Underground. Pentagon Jr. moved to Impact Wrestling earlier this year and won their world title, although he later dropped it to Austin Aries.

At All In, Pentagon Jr. went by the name Penta el Zero because AAA in Mexico owns the rights to his name and he has to change it when he wrestles for certain other promotions.

The interest from the WWE is curious since Pentagon Jr. is a hardcore wrestler and his persona is very violent – something that won’t work in today’s PC-era WWE. Taming him and changing that would take away what makes Pentagon Jr. special.

However, if the WWE does sign Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, expect them to possibly enter the promotion as part of the return of Rey Mysterio and give the WWE a new batch of Latino wrestlers to sell to young fans south of the border.