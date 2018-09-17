WWE rumors: WWE considering a huge Ronda Rousey match for WrestleMania 35 and its not with who you think

There have been a lot of WWE rumors concerning Ronda Rousey and her future in the company.

Most fans and experts believe that Ronda Rousey could be the first woman to ever headline a WrestleMania event and the one person that most expected that match to be against was Charlotte Flair.

It makes sense because Rousey is the most dangerous woman in the WWE and Charlotte is the best female wrestler on the roster.

However, that might not be the case.

In what sounds like a gimmick match just to bring in mainstream audiences, the WWE might have other plans.

According to Joe Peisich of the Barnburner Fired Up podcast, the WWE is trying to book a match between Ronda Rousey and UFC superstar Cris Cyborg Justino for WrestleMania 35.

For fans who don’t follow MMA, Cris Cyborg Justino is the current UFC Featherweight Champion, a title made for her just as the UFC Bantamweight Championship was made for Ronda Rousey.

Before Rousey left the UFC, many fans wanted to see Rousey and Cyborg fight but it never happened. One of the reasons was that Cyborg refused to cut enough weight to get into Rousey’s weight class.

That wouldn’t matter when it comes to the WWE where a guy the size of AJ Styles (218 lbs) will wrestle and legitimately compete with someone like Samoa Joe (282 lbs).

Despite the fact that they never had a chance to fight, Cyborg has continued to talk smack about Rousey before and after she left the UFC.

Cyborg even congratulated Rousey on winning her first WWE title, calling Rousey the “baddest woman on the planet” but then signing it from the “most feared woman in the planet.”

Congrats to the baddest woman on the planet @rondarousey on the first of many @wwe belts. Sincerely,

The most feared woman on the planet. #cyborgnation pic.twitter.com/kPmGxABuYd — CyborgVNunes #UFC232 (@criscyborg) August 20, 2018

While many WWE fans have no idea who Cris Cyborg is, this is a match that many UFC fans might have an interest in. The problem is that Rousey vs. Charlotte makes the most sense if it is to main event a WrestleMania.