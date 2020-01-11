WWE rumors: WrestleMania 36 match card possibly leaked online

A potential WrestleMania 36 match card is making the rounds, which some people believe could be an early look at what to expect from the pay-per-view. Some of the matches line up with WWE rumors, while a few others seem to be bizarre choices.

Potential WrestleMania 36 match card?

A number of social media posts popped up on Friday, January 10, which speculate that a WrestleMania 36 match card had been leaked.

Among the matches on the card are an NXT Championship match involving Keith Lee vs Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler taking on Becky Lynch, and a triple threat match for Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship. Also involved in that match would be Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

Here’s a look at one of the Facebook posts showing the speculative WrestleMania 36 match card.

Those matches seem like decent choices, but then there’s also a Tyson Fury vs Brock Lesnar match on the card. If true, that could mean Fury will be a part of the Royal Rumble in a few weeks and possibly eliminate Lesnar to set up the match. It’s not exactly the type of blockbuster match fans might want but it could be to attract attention outside of the WWE.

Here’s the full list of matches that the speculative card includes:

Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee (NXT Championship)

New Day vs. The Uso’s vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

??? vs. ???

John Cena vs. ???

Brock Lesnar vs. Tyson Fury (WWE Championship)

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Big Show vs. Seth Rollins and A.O.P. (Hardcore Match)

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lash & Lana vs. Rusev & Liv Morgan (Mixed Tag Team Match)

The exact order of the matches isn’t really clear on the speculative card. However, one would think that the main event would feature either the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, or a women’s match.

There also appears to be several matches listed that would extend feuds going on now until the pay-per-view — which is still months away. That includes the recent Bobby Lashley and Lana situation, as well as Randy Orton and AJ Styles’ feud.

Also of note, the card is lacking a number of stars — such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, The Miz, John Morrison, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. In addition, some of the championships — such as the Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Raw Tag Team titles — aren’t on the card. Nor are the annual battle royals.

Many of the fans reacting to the card are already calling it underwhelming. The good news, for now, is that it’s still mostly WWE rumors and there’s also over three months until WrestleMania 36 actually takes place.

The WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.