WWE rumors: Will Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks go to the WWE?

There have been a lot of rumors about The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega making their way to the WWE.

With All In taking place in Chicago tonight, those questions seem almost silly right now. The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes sold out the show in 30 minutes and the Bucks have a huge merchandising business on top of their wrestling career.

However, the rumors won’t stop and now WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross has weighed in on the possibility on his podcast The Ross Report.

Ross started out by saying that at some point in time, most professional wrestlers will want to work in the WWE — and that includes names like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

“This might piss some off, I can’t help that, you deserve a run in WWE if you’ve dedicated your life to the business,” Ross said. “At some point, if you can make it work, you should give that shot an opportunity.”

Jim Ross pointed out names like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Marty Scurll as stars talented enough to be successful in the WWE. He then said there is no reason they shouldn’t go to where they can “make the most money.”

However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega expressed doubts.

“I realize that there are people that are employed by that promotion that I could have a good match with,” Omega said. “If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special.

“Would I be allowed to be myself, the real Kenny Omega, within that realm? In a way, it’s almost more exciting to think about what it could be rather than see what it would be.”

Also, take a look at this episode of Being the Elite – the YouTube show for The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Marty Scurll.

At about the 8:33 mark, The Young Bucks are on the road traveling and look very tired of the grind. They talk about possible retirement and mention how much they miss their families.

If this is how they feel when they make their own schedule, is there a chance they would want to be on the road full-time on a schedule the WWE creates for them?