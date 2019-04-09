WWE rumors: What was that strange puppet character on Monday Night Raw?

There were a lot of big things to happen this week on Monday Night Raw, which is expected from WWE on the night after WrestleMania. However, one vignette with a strange puppet has a lot of fans confused.

So, what was that strange puppet character on Monday Night Raw anyway?

The promo started with an old box and smoke coming up behind it. Then it popped open and the puppet thing popped out and looked around before it started laughing and coughing.

Honestly, it looked like a buzzard, and that is the biggest clue.

Back in March, Bray Wyatt released a video from the Wyatt Family Compound and said that he was preparing his horses for the Battle of New York. He also said that Rebellion and Redemption were coming.

However, with WrestleMania 35 and Monday Night Raw in New York, Bray Wyatt never showed up.

Yet, a puppet showed up that looked like a buzzard, and Bray Wyatt always said: “follow the buzzards.”

Sources indicate that Bray Wyatt was close to a return and promos would start to air hinting at just that. It has also been rumored that there would be changes to Bray Wyatt’s character — could a puppet play a part in those changes?

Other fans saw the umbrella and bird on the box and thought of something else.

Look at the box pic.twitter.com/2tNaXzOFr9 — Wrestling Fan Boy (@WrasslinFanBoy) April 9, 2019

There is little chance that WWE would put together vignettes for Marty Scurll, and he is more likely to go to AEW than WWE when his Ring of Honor contract ends.

This is almost surely a vignette for the eventual return of Bray Wyatt. One just wonders what it means for his character.