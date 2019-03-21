WWE Rumors: Undertaker not retired, will wrestle again this spring

21st March 2019 1:22 PM ET

Undertaker has not been mentioned at all heading into WrestleMania 35 but it seems that he is not retired and will be wrestling again this year for WWE.

The last anyone heard anything about Undertaker, he signed to work an autograph signing at Starrcast the weekend of AEW wrestling Double or Nothing. The rumors indicated Vince McMahon was not happy about Undertaker being involved, but it hasn’t hurt their relationship.

Now, it appears that Undertaker has another WWE match coming up in May.

It will happen at the next event that takes place in Saudi Arabia on May 3. This is a few weeks before Starrcast, so it is good timing for both when it comes to Undertaker’s name being out there.

The news came from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter where they revealed that, despite the controversy, the Saudi Arabia events are still the most lucrative money draws of the year for WWE and that means high payouts for the stars performing there as well.

At the last Saudi Arabia event, Undertaker and Kane lost to Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It was Michaels’ return from retirement after being out for almost a decade.

While there is no Undertaker match scheduled for WrestleMania 35, this was a photo of a production truck outside Monday Night Raw in Chicago this week.

With Undertaker’s face front and center, could he make an appearance at WrestleMania 35? The thought now is that he could show up for an impromptu squash match — possibly against musical guest Elias. Fans would likely go nuts if the gongs interrupted Elias’ scheduled musical performance.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.