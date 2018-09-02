WWE rumors: The Rock’s rumored plans for his return at WrestleMania 35

There have been a ton of WWE rumors floating around about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 35.

The last time that The Rock wrestled at a WrestleMania event was at WrestleMania 32 when he came in and beat Erick Rowan in an impromptu match. Before that, he wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29, splitting wins with Cena at the two shows.

Other than that, he has opened a show with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30 and faced down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31. The Rock was not at WrestleMania 33 or WrestleMania 34 in any role.

According to Sportskeeda, The Rock was originally supposed to tag with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, but he was in Shanghai filming, so he couldn’t make it and Kurt Angle took his place.

Now, there is now word that the WWE wants to bring him back for a proper match at WrestleMania 35.

The news comes from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which revealed that there are hopes that The Rock could return to battle his cousin, the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

This would be interesting.

The WWE just turned the extremely popular Braun Strowman heel to feud with Roman Reigns, as they continue to try to force Reigns into the role of a babyface. While The Rock is spectacular at playing the role of a villain, there is no way the fans will ever cheer for Roman Reigns over The Rock.

Roman Reigns has said that The Rock would be down for that match – if the story was right and it was good for business. However, it all comes down to The Rock’s movie schedule and whether or not the WWE feels it would be a good match for Reigns.