WWE rumors: The real reason the WWE is bringing back managers

The WWE pulled off an interesting and unexpected move on Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks ago when they brought out Drake Maverick as the new manager of the Authors of Pain.

It wasn’t that the Authors of Pain don’t need a manager — because they very much do need someone to talk for them — it was because managers have been out of style in the WWE for many years now.

Remember back in the ’80s when almost every heel had a manager?

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Mr. Fuji, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Classy Freddie Blassie, Jim Cornette and “The Doctor of Style” Slick are all WWE Hall of Fame caliber managers who were almost more famous than the wrestlers they represented.

However, outside of Paul Heyman, who refused to use the word manager (he was an advocate to CM Punk and Brock Lesnar), there have been no managers in the WWE for a long time.

Now, Drake Maverick, who is the general manager of 205 Live, is the new manager of the Authors of Pain.

According to former WWE writer Kevin Eck, the reason that Vince McMahon chose Drake Maverick to be the manager is that he is small so looks so different to the hulking Authors of Pain when flanked by them.

“It’s the same reason he put Alberto Del Rio and Zeb Colter together, and James Ellsworth with Carmella,” Eck explained.

Maverick also might not be the end of the managers, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the WWE is thinking about using managers again more in storylines.

Lio Rush was by the side of Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw this week, and there are some rumors that he might be a manager figure for Lashley in the future.

According to the reports, Paul Heyman’s success as the manager of Brock Lesnar is making the WWE feel that they could get some good stories out of using managers again.

One would just hope they find some real managers and don’t just put great wrestlers like Lio Rush with a bigger superstar to make this work.