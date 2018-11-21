WWE rumors: The real reason Ronda Rousey wrestled the night after the Charlotte Flair beat down

When Charlotte Flair beat down Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series, it looked like a perfect angle to have Rousey sell an injury and miss some serious time.

However, that isn’t what happened. Instead, the WWE brought her back one night later and she even wrestled in a match, defending her title on Monday Night Raw.

In that match, Rousey made short work of future WWE Hall of Famer Mickie James and basically no-sold the severity of the injury.

Why did WWE rush back Ronda Rousey?

According to Dave Meltzer, the real reason that Ronda Rousey no-sold the attack by Charlotte Flair was because Vince McMahon wants her to be a top babyface and show no weakness.

Now, that honestly makes no sense because the best babyfaces are the ones who are knocked down but climb their way back. When the WWE makes someone a superman — like Roman Reigns — the crowd turns on them.

The crowd turned on Ronda Rousey even before she stood up and walked out at Survivor Series despite getting a chair wrapped around her head and had Charlotte Flair smash her foot down on it.

That is also why the WWE had Ronda Rousey show up last night.

The WWE was distressed that the crowd turned on Rousey in the match. They even cheered “you deserve it” when Flair beat her with a kendo stick and the chair and then sang “hey, hey, hey, goodbye” as she left the ring.

The WWE felt they needed to get Ronda Rousey out on Monday Night Raw to demand a fight — despite her injuries — to get the crowd behind her again.

.@RondaRousey outlines what it takes to be a TRUE champion on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/RFGmwILccw — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

Ronda Rousey struggling in her role

The biggest problem is that Ronda Rousey is struggling.

She is getting better in the ring but is nowhere near as talented in the world of professional wrestling as Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair. Fans will love her against Nia Jax at TLC but that match will likely be a train wreck with the sloppy Nia against the still inexperienced Rousey.

It also doesn’t help that Ronda Rousey legitimately looked furious with the fans at the Survivor Series for booing her. Rousey even looked at someone in the audience as she walked out and said audibly, “you aren’t even a man.”

Even her close friend, NXT Champion Shayna Baszler saw the distress and tried to help out by pointing out that UFC fans were even worse.

Sure, WWE fans are fickle. But trust me when I say this, UFC fans are worse. We came into this used to fickle. #LoyaltyIsEverything — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 19, 2018

This is going to be a real test for Ronda Rousey.

WWE fans hate superhuman characters in wrestling now. If Rousey shows no weakness, they will turn on her again and again. With Becky Lynch as the most popular female on the roster right now, there is no way they side with Rousey as long as those two women are trading barbs.

Welcome to the WWE, Ronda Rousey.