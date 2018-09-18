WWE rumors: The original plans for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair changed at Hell in a Cell

When the WWE had Becky Lynch turn heel at SummerSlam, fans rejected it and continued to cheer for her and boo the face, Charlotte Flair.

According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE wanted to cement Becky Lynch as a heel at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view but those plans ended up changing at the event itself.

Meltzer said that the plan involved Becky winning the SmackDown Live women’s title through cheating, therefore “screwing” Charlotte out of her title.

However, what ended up happening was Becky Lynch won cleanly in a match where both women worked as babyfaces and neither needed to cheat to win.

This falls in line with what Road Dogg said when defending the decision to turn Becky Lynch heel, saying that he didn’t see her as a heel. Instead, he said he just sees her as a “bada**.”

The entire situation was reminiscent of the old matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. While there were times that one of the two men was a heel, there were other times where Austin was just the “bada**” that Becky Lynch might be portraying right now.

This also showed in Becky Lynch’s first title defense at the WWE Live house show on Monday night. It was a three-way match in Oklahoma City with Lynch putting the title on the line in a three-way against Charlotte and Carmella.

Fans loved Charlotte and they also cheered Becky Lynch. When the match started, the two just started attacking and violently beating each other while Carmella watched on.

The end came when Becky stole the pin after Charlotte took down Carmella. It was the exact same thing Charlotte did to win the title at SummerSlam, so it looks like they are working on keeping the two as faces for now, with Lynch just growing more aggressive.