WWE rumors: Shawn Michaels WWE return coming in 2018

In what has to be the most shocking news in the WWE right now, there are heavy rumors that Shawn Michaels will break his promise to never wrestle again and come back to the ring. It could happen in November.

This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, Shawn Michaels made an appearance. He came out to the ring to give his prediction on who will win the Super Show-Down match between The Undertaker and Triple H in Australia.

To no one’s surprise, he picked his best friend Triple H. However, when he said that Triple H had more gas left in his tank than The Undertaker, that brought out the Dead Man.

Undertaker then mocked Shawn Michaels for beating him into retirement. Michaels responded that he stayed retired – unlike basically every other wrestler in the history of the business – out of respect for Undertaker.

Undertaker responded that Michaels stayed retired out of fear because he knew that if he came back, Undertaker would put him down again.

Many fans and wrestlers alike assumed this was a tease for Shawn Michaels to finally come out of retirement. One of those was Michaels’ long-time friend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who said a match with Undertaker made more sense than one against AJ Styles, the latter of which would have too many expectations for a 53-year-old HBK.

Now, Dave Meltzer reports that Shawn Michaels is planning to come out of retirement for a show that is mostly a glorified house show.

Earlier this year, the WWE went to Saudi Arabia for the first time and held their biggest Royal Rumble match ever. They will return to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 and this time they are talking about a Shawn Michaels WWE return.

At the moment, the WWE rumors indicate that the match would likely either be Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker or a tag team match where Michaels and Triple H reform Degeneration X to wrestle Undertaker and a partner.

With Kane now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, the partner will have to be someone else. Mick Foley is returning to Monday Night Raw next week. Despite his constant pain from injuries, DDP Yoga has reportedly helped him a lot.

Could Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels return from retirement for the WWE show in Saudi Arabia? Keep posted and we will let you know when the news breaks on this possible WWE return.