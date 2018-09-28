WWE rumors: Shawn Michaels ‘set for huge singles match’ after return

Shawn Michaels came out on Monday Night Raw a few weeks back and had a confrontation with The Undertaker, causing WWE fans to start to speculate about a return for HBK.

However, there are just as many fans who don’t want to see Michaels return to the ring. He is one of the only men to retire — and stay retired — and he seems proud of that.

With that said, money talks and it sounds like the WWE has lured Shawn out of retirement for at least a tag team match. Now, there are rumors that Shawn Michaels might have a singles match coming as well — and it is a big one.

Is Shawn Michaels coming back to the WWE?

Shawn Michaels is likely making his in-ring return to the WWE at their huge event in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Michaels is already announced to be in the corner of Triple H as he wrestles The Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. Undertaker will have Kane in his corner.

With that said, the rumors are that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will reform DX in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 for a tag team match against the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker).

Who will Shawn Michaels wrestle after his WWE return?

Now, it sounds like the Saudi Arabia tag team match won’t be the only one for Shawn Michaels.

Wrestle Votes has broken a lot of news stories this year via Twitter and may have just broken another one. They reported that WWE wants to put Shawn Michaels in a singles match against The Undertaker.

Not only that, but they want the match to either be at Survivor Series in November or at the Royal Rumble in January.

Hearing that Shawn Michaels will indeed wrestle more than just the upcoming Saudi Tag bout. A one on one match vs. The Undertaker is planned. While some want it at Chase Field for the Rumble, I’m told the discussion is centered around Survivor Series in LA. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 26, 2018

Now, a lot of fans want to see Shawn Michaels in dream matches against names like Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins or Samoa Joe.

The problem is that Shawn Michaels said in the past that if he returned to the WWE, he wouldn’t likely take part in these dream matches because at the age of 53 he can’t perform like he used to and it would be a disappointment.

As a result, fans might see Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker — a match that has happened many times before, including the match where Michaels lost and was forced into retirement.