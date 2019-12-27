WWE rumors: Sasha Banks suggests she’s making big money with WWE right now

Is the Boss making serious bank? WWE superstar Sasha Banks has made several social media posts recently to hint at the fact she’s getting paid quite nicely for her wrestling job. However, some fans are wondering if it’s just a taunt, or legit, like the Boss.

Banks posts about her pay situation

In a recent post on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Sasha Banks wrote about the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour dates she’s scheduled for. Banks also mentioned in her caption, “I guess I’ll get out of bed for $250,000!” and added, “Btw thank you @WWEonFOX for the bonus.”

She also listed five upcoming WWE event dates from December 26-30 in the United States and Canada.

That would seem to suggest Banks is getting $50,000 for each of those shows and a quarter of a million dollars in a week. So far, it’s unconfirmed. By the way, her friend Bayley, who is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, replied to Sasha’s tweet with “Imma go with you.”

In September, Banks signed a new WWE deal upon her return to work for the company. Banks had previously taken time off just after WrestleMania 35. There were reports she was unhappy with the company, but after meeting with head honcho Vince McMahon, things improved.

Based on her tweets, she’s either getting paid quite nicely or taunting people.

Banks sent out another tweet on Christmas Day, which is clearly more of a joke, suggesting she ranked No. 1 on the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes of the Decade list with $1 billion in earnings.

So far, there are no reports on what exactly Sasha Banks’ contract situation is, but one has to think she’s among the most popular women’s superstars in the company right now. She hasn’t held a championship belt since she and Bayley were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions earlier this year.

It’s worth noting that a WWE superstars’ salaries list was circulating as of March for 2018 salaries, but Sasha Banks wasn’t among the women’s superstars listed. Ronda Rousey topped that list with $1.5 million in earnings, followed by Charlotte Flair with $550,000, and then Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss with $350,000 each.

With three of those superstars not currently appearing for WWE, it’s quite possible that Sasha is making bank.