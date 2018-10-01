WWE rumors: ROH champion leaving company to join the WWE

The latest WWE rumor concerning who is joining the organizing is rather shocking. It looks like Ring of Honor television champion Punishment Martinez is leaving the company to join up with the WWE.

This comes as a surprise because at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday night, Punishment Martinez beat Chris Sabin in what was not much more than an extended squash match.

It seems strange to have Punishment look so strong if Ring of Honor knew he was leaving. However, a new talent appeared at that PPV as well with Jeff Cobb showing up to save Chris Sabin for a post-match beatdown.

Martinez then hit Cobb with a chair but the big man just looked at him and the television champion bailed.

For those who do not know, Jeff Cobb wrestled under a mask in Lucha Underground as Matanza Cueto — the monster that was also the younger brother of former Lucha Underground boss Dario Cueto.

Is Punishment Martinez leaving Ring of Honor for the WWE?

It looks like the WWE rumors are true.

Punishment Martinez lost his ROH television title to Jeff Cobb at the television tapings over the weekend. According to the Wrestling Observer, that was Martinez’s last contractually obligated matches for Ring of Honor.

While it seems strange, ROH kept the title on Martinez all the way until his last match, where he put over the new incoming talent.

The word is that Martinez is now on his way to the WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics, Punishment Martinez told us that he grew up as a huge fan of the WWE, naming The Undertaker, Kevin Nash and Psycho Sid as personal favorites.

He also mentioned that he is the man who trained new WWE NXT superstar Matt Riddle, so it is interesting to think that he might be joining Riddle down in NXT.

The title loss for Punishment Martinez was at the tapings, so that loss will take place on a future episode of Ring of Honor television. There is no word on when Martinez will make his debut in the WWE.