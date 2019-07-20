WWE rumors on Eric Bischoff’s exact role on SmackDown Live

While Paul Heyman has already taken control of Monday Night Raw, Eric Bischoff is still sliding into his new role with WWE for SmackDown Live.

It also appears that Bischoff will have a different role than Heyman when it comes to the Blue Brand.

While both men are in charge of the respective shows, Paul Heyman has a lot of experience as a creator and is working hard to shape up his show. Eric Bischoff has never been a highly creative man and usually manages the people under him to create the best product.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that will play out in his new WWE role. Bischoff will not be part of creative like Paul Heyman is and will instead be the man who “interfaces” with the departments on SmackDown Live.

The WON reported that there has been no leader on SmackDown Live and there are just writers, led by Ryan Ward, who delivered their ideas to Vince McMahon.

This is one reason the most recent SmackDown Live seemed jumbled and unorganized. There has been no real leader on the brand since Road Dogg quit his position.

When it comes to Eric Bischoff, it is assumed that Ryan Ward and others will now come to Bischoff with their ideas. Bischoff will still answer to Vince McMahon.

Bischoff will also deal directly with FOX, which was expected from the start since he dealt with TNT for years with WCW.

Eric Bischoff moved his family to Connecticut to live next to WWE headquarters and was not there for last week’s SmackDown Live show. Bischoff is said to be watching the product to catch up on the storylines and prepare to start his new position.