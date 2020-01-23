WWE rumors: NXT superstars included as part of 2020 Royal Rumble match

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view this Sunday, rumors are circulating about who might show up as surprise entrants for the men’s and women’s Rumble matches.

Based on several recent pieces of information, it appears that NXT superstars will be represented in the 30-person over-the-top-rope matches.

NXT promoted with Royal Rumble PPV

The WWE NXT brand is already part of Royal Rumble 2020 weekend as their show Worlds Collide will arrive one night before the Rumble pay-per-view.

Fans shouldn’t rule out appearances from NXT superstars during the Rumble matches, as they were involved in the past.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said NXT superstars would be part of the two matches in a recent episode. There was initially talk that there would be 10 superstars from each brand in the Rumble matches.

However, the men’s match is down to just seven spots remaining.

The latest WWE Royal Rumble 2020: By the Numbers video also mentions, “three brands collide in two Royal Rumble matches on one historic night.”

So far, no NXT superstars have announced their participation in the match. With seven spots open, it leaves room for a few surprises from the roster unless NXT stars will occupy all seven spots.

Confirmed WWE, possible NXT superstars for women’s match

WWE may still reveal the NXT superstars who could appear in the women’s Royal Rumble match, though.

The women’s match has a lot of room for surprises unless WWE reveals more competitors in the coming days. Right now, only Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, and Natalya are confirmed entrants.

For several weeks now, the favorite to win the women’s match has reportedly been former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler. Based on a leaked match card, Baszler could win the match, and then challenge WWE Raw Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Additionally, WWE released a GIF video where fans could see various women’s superstars that could be associated with the Royal Rumble match.

Per Wrestling Inc, it included NXT superstars Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Piper Niven, Tegan Nox, Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim, in addition to Baszler.

Whether or not those particular superstars show up remains to be seen, but Rumble matches are always fun to witness based on the surprise factor.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, January 26 with live coverage on WWE Network.