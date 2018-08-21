WWE rumors: Nikki Bella to possibly turn heel and feud with Ronda Rousey

In an interesting moment at SummerSlam 2018 this past weekend, the Bella Twins made their return to television for the first time in ages.

They were just there to talk and then celebrated with Ronda Rousey after she beat Alexa Bliss. Then, on WWE Monday Night Raw, the Bella Twins were among the WWE women as Stephanie McMahon called out Rousey to congratulate her for the title win.

This entire angle saw Rousey dress down McMahon for trying to make this about herself and putting herself above the wrestlers. Then, Rousey attacked McMahon and broke her arm.

After this happened, the heels (Riott Squad, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox) all helped McMahon outside of the ring while the faces (Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooks and the Bella Twins) celebrated with Rousey inside the ring.

Now, this looks like a very clear opportunity for the WWE to start an angle where Stephanie McMahon wants revenge against Ronda Rousey and starts sending wrestlers after her to get vengeance and win the title.

Obviously, Ruby Riott is a top choice to go after Ronda Rousey, as she is winning a lot of matches since returning from injury and beat Sasha Banks on Raw on Monday Night. Alexa Bliss is an option when she returns from her scripted injury. Alicia Fox is there too.

However, the huge WWE Evolution all women’s pay-per-view is coming up and there are some interesting rumors concerning that show.

Bleacher Report indicates that the planned main event for WWE Evolution is Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.

As I said, Nikki Bella returning with her sister Brie at SummerSlam 2018 was interesting and suspicious. The two of them being on the side of the faces makes sense because of Total Bellas and the fact that Brie is married to Daniel Bryan.

However, if the WWE is planning on having Ronda Rousey defending her title against Nikki Bella, it stands to reason that a heel turn is coming — and the company isn’t going to turn Rousey heel.

This story is likely to play out over the next few weeks, but don’t be shocked to see Nikki Bella more and more, and with her relationship with John Cena officially ending, turning heel is something that could work in the overall Stephanie McMahon storyline.