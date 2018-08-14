WWE rumors: Matt Hardy teasing possible retirement from wrestling due to injuries

WWE superstar Matt Hardy is second best to possibly Chris Jericho when it comes to playing with fan’s expectations on social media.

However, the most recent posts from Matt Hardy seem a little sobering if they turn out to be true. Hardy is making comments that sounds like he will be stepping away from professional wrestling — including a possible retirement.

Matt Hardy is hurt although he continues to compete — as he did on Monday Night Raw this week in a three-way tag team match against The Revival and champions The B-Team.

The injury for Hardy is a very serious one. Hardy admitted last week on Twitter that his lower back and his pelvis have started to fuse together.

This was caused by many years of hitting the move known as Event Omega, which was a flying leg drop from the top turnbuckle.

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA.. And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

This came after Matt Hardy took to social media to thank his fans for supporting him throughout his career, helping him to keep his dream alive. He thanked them for following him from OMEGO to the WWE to Impact Wrestling and back to the WWE again.

Hardy’s tweets make it sound like he is possibly preparing to step away from the world of professional wrestling and the WWE — and that makes plenty of sense if he is wrestling hurt all the time.

This week, after The Deleter of Worlds (his tag team with Bray Wyatt) lost in the tag team three-way match, the WWE announced that The Revival was getting a tag team title shot at SummerSlam against The B-Team.

Where does that leave Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt? From Hardy’s latest tweet, they are finished. He posted a photo of him, Bray Wyatt and Matt’s son Maxwell, where Hardy thanked Wyatt and said he will miss him.

Thank you for everything, my COMPEER.. I shall miss you, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/RYk8E6HCRe — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2018

With Matt Hardy announcing his serious injury and then basically saying goodbye to Bray Wyatt on Twitter, it sounds like Hardy is taking some time off. Whether or not he retires is a story that still needs to be told.