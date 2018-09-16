WWE rumors: Matt Hardy retirement rumors in question after a recent Raw house show

Matt Hardy disappeared from the WWE last month following him and Bray Wyatt dropping their tag team titles to the B-Team.

According to reports, Hardy was suffering from major injuries including a fusing of his lower back and pelvis, causing constant pain.

Hardy sent out a tweet at the time thanking Bray Wyatt for the time that they worked as a tag team, making it sound like that storyline has completely ended now.

With the news that the WWE is planning to repackage Bray Wyatt and send him back as a top line star again, fans wonder what might be in store for Woken Matt Hardy.

According to Gerweck.net, Matt Hardy’s retirement teases have been called into question.

Hardy has been working as a backstage agent for the WWE lately, meaning he is working with wrestlers on their matches behind-the-scenes and might be transitioning into a role on the business side of the WWE.

At a WWE live house show in Edenburg, Texas, Matt Hardy showed up and worked a three-way tag team match with Bray Wyatt against The B-Team and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

This is curious because The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Matt Hardy said at a Birmingham house show that he might have wrestled his last match as a professional wrestler.

With Hardy already back in the ring, there is a question whether or not he will make a return to WWE television in the near future. It is unknown how much action Hardy competed in since it was a three-way match, so maybe he didn’t need to take any real bumps.

However, Matt Hardy wrestling again makes it sound like he might be preparing for at least one more run before closing out his career as a WWE superstar.