WWE rumors for potential WrestleMania 36 opponent for The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The next installment of WWE’s WrestleMania is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped speculation for what matches fans could see at the event in Tampa.

One of the biggest question marks will be whether or not The Fiend Bray Wyatt has a huge match on the card. While it’s unknown if he’ll still be holding onto the WWE Universal title, recent WWE rumors have named two potential WrestleMania 36 opponents.

WWE building up Wyatt for something big?

Wyatt’s recent push has included him changing up his entire gimmick in favor of the Firefly Funhouse show host and menacing character known as The Fiend. With Wyatt featured on WWE SmackDown on FOX recently and a huge Survivor Series match looming, it appears he’ll move towards 2020 as champion.

That said, recent Wrestling Observer Radio comments from Dave Meltzer pointed to two potential opponents for Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. The first of those would be former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast is currently holding onto the WWE Championship, though.

This past Friday, WWE made Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend official for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. In addition, Wyatt showed off his new championship belt.

It’s unlikely this feud will continue until WrestleMania 36, though. The other possibility is that Wyatt takes on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Meltzer made strong comments regarding the reason for a Wyatt vs. Reigns matchup.

“If ratings go down then what decisions will they make at that point?” Meltzer said on the show. “They’re building Bray up for somebody. It certainly isn’t Daniel Bryan. It’s certainly not The Miz. I don’t think it’s Strowman. I guess it might be Roman. I mean it could be Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. I could absolutely see that.”

These two have faced off before Wyatt became The Fiend. Reigns is notorious for getting into big matches at WrestleMania PPVs and has recently been outside of the title picture. Still, it seems he may be more of a logical choice for a championship match if The Fiend is still carrying the Universal title into Mania.

WWE’s plans could become clearer soon

The winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble will give more insight into which competitors will step into the ring at WrestleMania 36. Unless WWE makes it a “winner takes the title” sort of Rumble, the winner typically gets to fight for a major championship at WrestleMania.

Meltzer also mentioned that WWE plans out Brock Lesnar’s story and matches months in advance. He mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Brock is stuck with Paul [Heyman] and because of Brock, Paul and Vince [McMahon] it is always planned out in advance. We probably should be seeing hints of whatever [Lesnar’s direction] is pretty soon.”

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at the upcoming Survivor Series 2019 PPV. The Fiend Bray Wyatt defends the Universal Championship there against Daniel Bryan. That all takes place on Sunday, November 24 in Rosemont, Illinois. Interestingly, a comment with 45 Likes on the tweet below says the fans want to see Brock vs. Bray vs. Adam Cole at Survivor Series.

WWE’s Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Houston, Texas. WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. After Brock, Bray, and Reigns have competed, it’ll be interesting to see which direction WWE is going.

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The question will remain until we know: Which superstar is the best opponent for The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36?