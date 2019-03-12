Kurt Angle came out on WWE Monday Night Raw last night and announced that he was going to retire after WrestleMania 35 and one final match.

Then, Angle said he wanted to compete on Raw since it was his hometown of Pittsburgh and beat Apollo Crews in a match of respect.

Angle said after the match that he can’t perform as the “Kurt Angle of 2006” he figures it would be better for his legacy if he retires now. When asked what he will do, he said he will train harder than ever to deliver a “WrestleMania moment” that will “last forever.”

Angle mentioned a ton of names, including John Cena, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, and more. His opponent at WrestleMania 35 could be miles higher on the totem pole than Apollo Crews.

Kurt Angle WWE retirement match

Angle didn’t say who he would wrestle at WrestleMania 35 in the final match of his WWE career, but a huge hint came on Tuesday.

John Cena took to Instagram with a very old photo of Kurt Angle with his gold medal.

Cena uses his Instagram for his own amusement. He never leaves hashtags or comments — just photos and they often have hidden meanings.

With Angle mentioning Cena’s name last night, could that be the WrestleMania match that Angle wants to end his career with?

John Cena and Kurt Angle

It makes sense.

Angle was a massive WWE superstar in 2002. Then, one night he issued an open challenge and a rookie made his television debut to answer it.

That rookie was named John Cena and he gave Angle a great match before losing. It was the start of a career that ended up with 16 world titles.

Right now, it is just WWE rumors, but John Cena vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 could be the perfect match to end Angle’s career, given he was responsible for the start of Cena’s.