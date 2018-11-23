WWE rumors: Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 35 opponent is not who we thought it was

In some huge WWE rumors, it sounds like Brock Lesnar will be holding his WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania but his opponent won’t be any of the names rumored.

The WWE rumors up until now have indicated that Brock Lesnar could wrestle anyone from Braun Strowman to Drew McIntyre — or a possible three-way between the three superstars. Other rumors have recently thrown up names like The Rock and Batista.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is for Brock Lesnar to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

This means that Brock Lesnar will walk out of the Royal Rumble with the title, meaning Braun Strowman will be denied once again.

It also means that Drew McIntyre will be involved in some other angle, although the WWE is rumored to have big plans for McIntyre in 2019.

Those big plans could include fighting a new champion in Seth Rollins following WrestleMania.

According to the report, the feud between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar will possibly play off the leukemia relapse of Roman Reigns. While this seems a little wrong, they are already using it in the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose feud.

Rollins and Ambrose’s feud is the hottest thing going on WWE Monday Night Raw right now, so there is no telling how that will play out if they want to put Rollins in the world title picture by the time WrestleMania rolls around.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, 2019, in New Jersey.