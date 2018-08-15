WWE rumors: Brock Lesnar to have a closed-door meeting with WWE officials before SummerSlam putting future with UFC in question

It seems like the “will he or won’t he” saga of Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE is still up in the air.

According to the Fired Up podcast (via Ringside News), Brock Lesnar will have a closed-door meeting with WWE officials just hours before SummerSlam takes place on Sunday.

Fans who watched Roman Reigns lose to Brock Lesnar and then listened to Reigns’ promo the next night on Monday Night Raw might have an idea what is coming.

As a reminder, most fans expected Lesnar to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania. However, right before the event took place, Lesnar signed a new short-term deal with the WWE and retained the title.

Roman Reigns came out on Monday Night Raw and cut a worked-shoot promo where he said that he didn’t know what was going on and let fans know that a backdoor deal with McMahon kept the title on Brock.

This was pulling back the curtain and reminding fans that everything is scripted.

Now, right before everyone expects Lesnar to lose his title — either to Reigns or to a Money in the Bank briefcase holder (Braun Strowman or Kevin Owens) — another meeting is scheduled.

This follows massive rumors (also from Ringside News) that Brock Lesnar is working on a new deal with the WWE to allow him to once again work for them and the UFC at the same time. This was what he did when he beat Mark Hunt in his last UFC match — a decision overturned when he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

If the rumors are true and the WWE keeps the Universal Championship on Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam, it could cause problems.

In a recent interview, Roman Reigns criticized Brock Lesnar’s title reign since the champion is almost never on television. World champion AJ Styles also commented on it, saying he was a better champion since he was always around to defend his title.

If Brock Lesnar signs a new deal before SummerSlam, that will keep the biggest champion on Monday Night Raw off television for a longer period of time, and that is not good for the WWE.