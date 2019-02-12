WWE Rumors: Batista in talks to return to the WWE in time for WrestleMania 35

Batista talks to the members of Evolution in the WWE. Pic credit: WWE

With just under two months before WrestleMania 35 is here, a huge name just met with the WWE to discuss his return to the company.

PWInsider reports that Batista met with WWE last Thursday in Connecticut. There were heavy rumors that Batista is ready to finally end his professional wrestling run his way and if he didn’t go back to WWE, he might sign with AEW for a short run.

It sounds like WWE is not wanting that to happen.

Will Batista return to the WWE?

Batista has made it clear that he wants to come back to the WWE for one final run.

His last appearance was at the SmackDown Live 1000 episode and he hinted there at a match with Triple H — a man he said never beat him.

Before that, Batista was supposed to get a world title run in his last WWE return but the fans hijacked the storyline and demanded Daniel Bryan go over. The WWE canceled Batista’s title run and put Evolution in a feud with The Shield instead.

After that, Batista left and returned to Hollywood to promote the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Batista also said in interviews that he was not happy in that stint. He said he told the WWE fans would not want to see him as a good guy but the company demanded he take on the role of the babyface. He was right and fans rejected him.

What will Batista do in his WWE return?

The original idea was for Batista to return to the WWE and start the lead-in to a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. However, Triple H tore his pec when teaming with Shawn Michaels against the Brothers of Destruction in Saudi Arabia last year.

It looked like the match was spoiled but the word is that Triple H has been cleared to return to the ring, so the match could happen at WrestleMania 35 after all.

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, 2019.