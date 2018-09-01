WWE rumors: After WWE release, will Neville show up at All In?

Neville walked out on the WWE last year because he was unsatisfied with his career in the company, which saw him as the face of the Cruiserweight show 205 Live.

However, the WWE refused to release him from his contract and Neville sat at home. He has not wrestled since he walked out for anyone.

Last week, the WWE finally released Neville from his contract after 10 months of making him sit on the sidelines and wait.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Comic Book), the WWE had a good reason for refusing to release Neville from his contract. The company did not want to set the precedent of letting wrestlers walk out on them and immediately joining another promotion.

Rumor has it that Neville planned on going to New Japan after walking out on the WWE. Instead, he sat at home for 10 months. If Neville received his release at the time, he would have had to sit out 90 days and then he could have shown up anywhere.

According to reports, Neville can now officially show up anywhere he wants immediately – it just took 10 months instead of 90 days.

So, will Neville show up at All In on Saturday night in Chicago?

Honestly, Neville showing up at All In, winning the Battle Royal and then fighting Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor world title could be one of the biggest surprises and best matches of the entire night.

On his podcast this week, former WWE superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman said that Neville showing up at All In would be the best thing in the world for professional wrestling right now.

“As far as the industry, as a whole it’s better if he’s not there [WWE],” Waltman said. “It’s better if he does a surprise at All In or something like that. He’s right up there in the conversation with the best in the world right now.”

Waltman also said that the fans of independent wrestling have Neville on a pedestal and this could be huge for the indie wrestling movement if he did show up at All In on Saturday night.

All In will take place Saturday night, September 1, at 7 p.m. CST and fans can stream it live at Ring of Honor’s Honor Club.