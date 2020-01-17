WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors suggest two injured superstars could return at the event

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is almost a week away, and there are still a dozen participants that have not been revealed for the match.

Based on Royal Rumble rumors, it could lead to several surprise returns, including an NXT star and a former WWE Champion who have both been sidelined by injuries.

Keep in mind there are possible spoilers, although the superstars’ returns are speculative.

Two injured superstars to return at Royal Rumble 2020?

Monsters & Critics previously reported the potential women’s Royal Rumble competitor, as Nia Jax is said to be close to making her return to the ring. There are also two superstars who could show up for the men’s match, or in some other capacity.

According to a report from PWInsider, those two superstars are former champions Jinder Mahal and Velveteen Dream. The former WWE Champion has been out of action due to a torn ACL since last year.

Dream, a former NXT North American Champion, has been off television due to a back issue. However, he’s reportedly been present for all of the tapings and also regularly appears at the WWE Performance Center.

The PW report states that multiple sources indicated that both Jinder and Dream would be around in Houston, Texas, for Royal Rumble weekend. The sources haven’t said any more beyond them being there with WWE.

It doesn’t confirm that either of these superstars is ready to return to the ring, or will show up in the match in any way. However, it could give way to a surprise entry from one or both of these stars.

Who’s in the Royal Rumble match so far?

So far, 18 of the 30 superstars have been announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match. They were announced on SmackDown and Raw. Among them are Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Rusev, Aleister Black, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Cain Velazquez.

Here’s a look at the full list of 18 Royal Rumble competitors ahead of episodes of SmackDown on Friday and RAW next Monday.

Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)

AJ Styles

Erick Rowan

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Elias

King Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Otis

Tucker

Rusev

Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy

Cain Velasquez

WWE has been known to leave some surprises with unannounced competitors for past Royal Rumble matches. So it seems likely they could do the same for the 2020 edition of the pay-per-view.

While there may be some fans excited for the return of Jinder and Dream, others may be more interested in seeing a blow the roof off return, such as a surprise by CM Punk or The Undertaker.

That may happen to a lesser degree, but more so from another NXT star, as Triple H spoke about the potential for a Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle moment at the PPV.

Either way, surprises and fun moments are what makes the Rumble great, so hopefully, fans will get a few of those at the show.

Viewers can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 26.