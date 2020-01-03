WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors: Men’s and women’s match winners possibly revealed via odds

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors are heating up as the big pay-per-view is just weeks away. In last year’s event, fans saw Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch become the latest men’s and women’s Rumble match winners.

Based on early odds and speculation, the 2020 Rumble could produce an interesting pair of winners for big matches at WrestleMania 36.

Women’s Royal Rumble 2020 favorite is NXT star

The Man Becky Lynch has been on top as WWE Raw Women’s Champion for a good bit of time now, and it appears WWE may be planning another big match for her at WrestleMania.

She’ll be facing a sort of familiar foe, who she’s competed against before. It’s not Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, or Bayley, though.

Based on the odds at Oddschecker right now, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is the favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble.

Baszler competed in and won the triple-threat match involving Becky and Bayley at Survivor Series 2019 in November. Based on her success there and her lengthy reign as NXT Women’s Champion, it makes sense that she’d get a major boost to the main roster.

Baszler is a 6-5 favorite to win the women’s match followed by Ronda Rousey at 9-5, Charlotte Flair at 12-1, and Rhea Ripley at 12-1.

Men’s Royal Rumble winner could be former winner or major surprise

On the men’s side of things, WWE could be moving towards a former winner to claim the men’s Royal Rumble in 2020 once again. Right now, Oddschecker lists Roman Reigns as a 6-5 favorite to win the match.

Reigns famously won the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. He was showered with boos and jeers following the victory even with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson raising his arm to try to get him over.

To say fans wanted a different winner was an understatement. If Reigns should win, it’ll be interesting to see the reaction he gets in Houston.

A 2020 Rumble win could set up Reigns to take on The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a big match at WrestleMania 36. That was rumored to be in the works not long ago, and it seems now that Reigns is back to good health, he could be ready for another title run.

That said, he’s followed by Cain Velazquez at 9-2 and Kevin Owens at 6-1. Right behind them is none other than CM Punk at 7-1, which would certainly cause the stadium to erupt with fan cheers if WWE pulls off such a surprise.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.