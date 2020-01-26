WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors: Fan theory suggests major match change at PPV

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors could include a major twist in terms of the annual over-the-top elimination match. A recent fan theory making the rounds is suggesting viewers might see even more surprises for the match in terms of open entry spots.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors for big match change

Looking at the match card right now, the women’s Royal Rumble match has a lot more available spots for surprise entries this year. Only seven women have officially announced they are entering, although there are plenty of logical guesses for other superstars who haven’t declared.

Meanwhile, the men’s match has what appears to be 26 entries or 27 with R-Truth included. That’s only if the match is a 30-man Royal Rumble.

The current list of stars includes Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens among others from the Raw and SmackDown brands. Current odds favor Roman Resigns to win the match, but a surprise entrant always has that chance to shock everyone.

The new WWE Royal Rumble 2020 rumors are based on a fan theory (via Sportster) making the rounds online. Many fans believe the match could use, and actually get, a boost in terms of total competitors.

Fans are speculating that Vince McMahon or another individual could show up at the start of the event to announce the men’s match will have 40 superstars this year. So far this is just a fan theory and unconfirmed.

WWE rumors for possible Royal Rumble surprises?

If the fan speculation holds up, that opens the door for 13 to 14 surprise entrants, which would be a lot more fun. Some of the names that have been popping up online include the Rated-R Superstar Edge, John Cena, and CM Punk. Cena teased an appearance for the event on Instagram as did former WWE star Boogeyman.

Of course, there are NXT superstars are included in the announced lineup for the men’s match so far, and there’s plenty of talent to choose from there. It is possible that stars like Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and/or Velveteen Dream could show up.

While it would be a major surprise to see an NXT superstar win the match, there have been surprise entrants who won the match in the past. That included John Cena and Edge, both of whom are being mentioned as potential surprises for the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is on Sunday, January 26 with the event starting on the WWE Network at 7/6c.