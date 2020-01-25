WWE Royal Rumble 2020: More superstars revealed for men’s match, just three spots open

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday with wrestling fans ready to see who will win the 30-person matches for the men and women.

As of right now, it’s looking like the men’s Royal Rumble match is almost full. A few new superstars were revealed for the match during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown, leaving very little room for surprises.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 match gets more superstars

During the January 24 episode of SmackDown on FOX, WWE superstars John Morrison and The Miz announced they were officially entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Neither superstar has ever won the match during their history in WWE. Their announcement also officially bumped the total superstar count up to 27 for the match. Reportedly, the match will involve 30 superstars.

If that’s the case, it leaves just three empty spots for surprises. Those would include NXT stars, part-timers, or legends making surprise entries into the match.

However, that could change based on circumstances at the pay-per-view with superstars attacked or injured and being forced to withdraw from the match.

Who is in the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 match so far?

The first competitor to officially declare his entry was Roman Reigns on the Jan. 3 SmackDown. It was revealed weeks ago on RAW that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will enter as the No. 1 competitor for the match.

Joining him from the RAW brand in the match will be AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and R-Truth.

From the SmackDown brand, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, and Tucker were amongst the earliest entrants announced. Also announced from the blue brand over the weeks were Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. John Morrison and The Miz made their announcement just last night.

The winner of the WWE Royal Rumble match typically gets to choose which champion they want to face as part of WrestleMania. As of right now, Brock Lesnar is holding the WWE Championship while The Fiend Bray Wyatt has the WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar is only in the Royal Rumble match. Based on promos it appears if he wins he might choose to not have a match at WrestleMania. Wyatt is scheduled to face challenger Daniel Bryan in a strap match on Sunday, with the belt on the line. Neither Wyatt nor Bryan is currently part of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Fans can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on WWE Network this Sunday, January 26, starting at 7/6c.