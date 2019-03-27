WWE roster shows anger over Asuka losing title to Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 35

27th March 2019 5:04 PM ET

On SmackDown Live this week, most people expected to learn who would challenge Asuka for her SmackDown Live WWE women’s title at WrestleMania 35.

Instead, Asuka put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair — who is already involved in the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania 35 — and lost the title.

Asuka’s title reign lasted 100 days, and while that sounds like a decent title reign, it wasn’t. Asuka won the title at the WWE TLC PPV on Dec. 16, 2018.

Asuka defended her title against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble, winning that match. She was left off the Elimination Chamber PPV and then defended her title against Mandy Rose at Fastlane.

Now, she has lost the title before the biggest event of the year — to the same person who ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania before.

With Charlotte Flair in the Raw women’s title match, it seems almost like a slap to the face of not only Asuka but the entire SmackDown Live women’s division.

Other wrestlers are not happy about it. Becky Lynch pointed out that the title defense on SmackDown Live was unearned.

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

Natalya, Carmela and Naomi left simple responses.

😑 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

she truly is https://t.co/3Zs6WZmjDV — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 27, 2019

Lana continued to be #salty in her responses.

Even villains got into the act as Riott Squad member Sarah Morgan left her opinion as well.

In a crazy moment, even Charlotte Flair was not happy about winning, as she joined the fans booing the moment and then thanked Asuka for being professional.

This one means a lot. #8. Thank you @WWEAsuka; The most talented woman I’ve ever shared the ring with. 🤡 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/f8tnk8HmIo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019

To top it off, Asuka seemed sad and also left a bit of a confusing, cryptic message as well.

over — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 27, 2019

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.