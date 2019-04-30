WWE reveals the competitors for both Money in the Bank ladder matches

WWE will hold their next PPV, Money in the Bank, on May 19, and this week WWE announced who will compete in the actual Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Here is a look at both ladder match competitors, where the winners get automatic shots at the world title of their choice.

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The first four men were named to the Money in the Bank ladder match on Monday Night Raw.

This happened at the start of the show where Alexa Bliss came into the ring and called out the four men that will represent Raw in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Those men were Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Ricochet.

That broke down and ended up as a tag team match where Braun Strowman and Ricochet beat Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin when Drew turned on Corbin and Ricochet pinned him.

The men for SmackDown Live were just named using an infographic.

The four men representing SmackDown Live are Randy Orton, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ali, and Andrade.

That also turned into a tag team match on the show with Finn Balor and Ali battling Randy Orton and Andrade.

Just like on Raw, the good guys won and just like on Raw, it was the surprising victor with Ali pinning Andrade. After the match, Orton hit the RKO on an unsuspecting Balor and Ali took out Orton and was the last man standing tall.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

The women for Monday Night Raw were named during an edition of A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa Bliss brought out the first three competitors in Natalya, Naomi, and Dana Brooke. While the three women talked smack to each other, Bliss revealed she was the fourth Raw member.

That led to Naomi beating Bliss in a single’s match on Monday Night Raw.

When it comes to SmackDown Live, they revealed the women slowly throughout the show. The first was Bayley, who was announced before she wrestled — and lost to Becky Lynch.

The second ended up as a surprise when Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were told one of them could be in the match and Deville told Rose that this was her time and gave the spot to her.

Ember Moon then made a big appearance as the third member of the team which is nice since she hasn’t been used much at all this year in WWE. The fourth woman introduced for the women was Carmela — the winner of the first Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank ladder match takes place on May 19 at 7/6c on WWE Network.