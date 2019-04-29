WWE reveals Stomping Ground PPV to replace canceled Backlash

WWE quietly canceled their June Backlash PPV event since it was set to take place one week after their next Saudi Arabia show. However, WWE has now revealed they will still have a June WWE PPV event.

In a promo sent out online by the Tacoma Dome in Washington, WWE will hold a new PPV called Stomping Ground on June 23.

Not only that, but the promo revealed one of the big matches on the show — which is surprising since WWE still has to hold their Money in the Bank PPV in May.

The one match named in the promo is Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the SmackDown Live brand.

There will also be a Monday Night Raw event one night later in Everett, Washington, at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE returns with WWE Stomping Grounds Pay-Per-View live on Sunday, June 23! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3.Enter for a chance to win four tickets to WWE Stomping Grounds PPV before tickets go on sale! Contest is open 10 am. 1️⃣ Enter daily with your email address2️⃣ Get bonus entries when friends sign up through your share link3️⃣ Sweepstakes closes at 2pm this Thursday, May 2Enter now: https://woobox.com/8yyfip Posted by Tacoma Dome on Sunday, April 28, 2019

At the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, Roman Reigns will also be in action as he battles Elias in his first PPV match as part of the Blue Brand.

This means he is not involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match, nor will he be facing Kofi Kingston for the WWE world title. With Kingston likely facing Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, this means that Roman Reigns will be out of the title scene for at least his first three months on the Blue Brand.