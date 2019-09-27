WWE reveals brand-new announce teams for Raw and SmackDown, Jerry Lawler returns to the booth

There were rumors last week that Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin was coming to Monday Night Raw as the new announcers. It turns out that was true and Jerry “The King” Lawler will also join them.

WWE announced in a press release that next week’s “season premiere” of Monday Night Raw will feature a brand-new three-man announce team.

Monday Night Raw announcers

Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin both worked on 2305 Live before this and there is no word on who will replace them on that show. Joseph is a regular WWE announcer and will cover the play-by-play while Maddin and Lawler will work as analysts.

Dio Maddin is former NFL star Brennan Williams. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman handpicked the announcing team for Monday Night Raw, wanting an “out of the box” selection to give the show a new, fresh look.

The site also mentions that Jerry Lawler is going to be a temporary member of the team, possibly there to help Maddin get a feel for the style of announcing on Monday Night Raw.

SmackDown on Fox announcers

Meanwhile, the announcing team for the SmackDown premiere on Fox next week will be the Monday Night Raw team, with one minor change.

Michael Cole will continue to serve as the lead announcer and Corey Graves will work as the analyst. However, Renee Young is now labeled a “special contributor.” While it is unknown what that means, it sounds like Cole and Graves will be a two-person announce team on Fox.

WWE NXT announcers

The announcing team from NXT, which will move to two-hours on USA Network next Wednesday night, remains the same. Mauro Ranallo is the lead announcer with Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuiness as the analysts.

WWE Monday Night Raw continues on USA Network with its three-hour show on Mondays at 9/7c. SmackDown on Fox will premiere on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8/7c. WWE NXT airs on Wednesday nights on USA Network at 8/7c.